Naira soars in parallel market, gains further against dollar

Naira continued its impressive form against the dollar at the weekend as it exchanged at N365 to the greenback. The local currency had closed at 367/dollar on Friday, after closing between 367/dollar and 368/dollar for most days of last week. Naira had closed at 371/dollar the previous week, after rising to 374/dollar from 382/dollar. The […]

Naira soars in parallel market, gains further against dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

