Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira to maintain gains this week

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The naira, which strengthened to between N376 and N370 per dollar last week Friday at the black market, is expected to maintain gains as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains its interventions at the foreign exchange market. Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the investors and exporters window, gaining N1.66k to close…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Naira to maintain gains this week appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.