Naira to strengthen further as CBN injects $413.5m into forex market

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The naira is expected to firm further against foreign currencies following the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the interbank foreign exchange market to the tune of $413.5 million. This intervention further underscores the CBN’s resolve to guarantee liquidity in the market as well as shore up the international value of the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

