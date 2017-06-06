Nairalander catalogues myriad lies Lai Mohammed has told on behalf of Buhari, APC

Following the heated interview granted by the Nigerian Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recently on The Osasu Show wherein he demanded that any Nigerian citizen with facts backing the claim that he has told lies or ‘little white lies’ to protect the interest of the Muhammadu Buhari-APC led government should step forward, a Nigerian social…

The post Nairalander catalogues myriad lies Lai Mohammed has told on behalf of Buhari, APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

