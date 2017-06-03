Hoteliers seek boost from Madaraka Expresss – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Hoteliers seek boost from Madaraka Expresss
The Standard
Led by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, the stakeholders said they will come up with packaged tours to include tourists travelling by train. Mr Balala told Weekend Business that during his tour of Europe to attend tourism trade fairs in London …
Najib Balala looking at African markets to expand tourism sector
Kenya to lower park, visa fees to woo visitors
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!