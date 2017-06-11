Naked Fashion Pool Party hits Abuja today

By Ayo Onikoyi

There’s going to be a party of the sexiest, the gathering of young models who are willing to erotically showcase their endowments as Naked Fashion Pool party is set to hit the capital city of Abuja today, Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Nippon Grand Hotels.

According to the organisers, the Naked Fashion Pool Party is aesthetically designed to quench unyielding appetite for classy scenery; all sorts of designer underthings would be paraded across a popular pool at the Nippon Grand Hotels, Abuja..

“It’s going to be a moment of revelation, where and when beauty would be redefined. You will see beauty and fashion from a different sensual perspective,” say organisers.

