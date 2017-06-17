Names of All Kidnap Victims Evans & Ransom Surfaces Online

MyNaijaInfo.com

Kidnapper Evans Reveals Names of all his Victims. Check out the names of all Victims kidnapped by Billionaire Kingpin Evans, Dates of Kidnap, Ransom Paid for their release and names of his gang members here…

The post Names of All Kidnap Victims Evans & Ransom Surfaces Online appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

