Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Namibian independence leader imprisoned with Nelson Mandela, dies at 92 – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Washington Post

Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Namibian independence leader imprisoned with Nelson Mandela, dies at 92
Washington Post
Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, a Namibian independence leader whose struggle against his country's South African rulers landed him for 16 years in the infamous Robben Island prison, where with his steadfastness he earned the admiration of Nelson Mandela, …
World mourns Namibian liberation icon Toivo Ya ToivoThe Herald
Namibian Freedom Fighter, Founder Of SWAPO, PassesWilmington Journal
Muronga and Janse van Rensburg win Fish River Ultra-marathonNamibian
Center for Research on Globalization –AllAfrica.com –Sahara Press Service
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.