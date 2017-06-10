Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Akufo-Addo announces new tax – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

President Akufo-Addo announces new tax
Ghana News Agency
Accra, June 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has announced a new import tax aimed at supporting the activities of the African Union (AU). "Indeed, Cabinet just approved a 0.02 per cent deductions in all imports outside AU as a fund to …
Nana Addo won't disappoint Ghanaians – BawumiaCitifmonline
Akufo-Addo in New York for High-Level United Nations meetingMyjoyonline.com
Ghana's first female chief justice retires: 10 facts about Georgina Woodafricanews
THISDAY Newspapers –YEN.COM.GH –BusinessGhana
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.