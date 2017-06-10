President Akufo-Addo announces new tax – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
President Akufo-Addo announces new tax
Ghana News Agency
Accra, June 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has announced a new import tax aimed at supporting the activities of the African Union (AU). "Indeed, Cabinet just approved a 0.02 per cent deductions in all imports outside AU as a fund to …
Nana Addo won't disappoint Ghanaians – Bawumia
Akufo-Addo in New York for High-Level United Nations meeting
Ghana's first female chief justice retires: 10 facts about Georgina Wood
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!