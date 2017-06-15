NAPTIP advocates support for children in North-East

DIrecTor-GenerAl, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Oka-Donli, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to speak out in support of children, especially those in the North-East who have suffered one form of deprivation or the other in the last few years. Oka-Donli, who disclosed this in Abuja at the 2017 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

