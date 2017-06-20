NAPTIP arrests human trafficker, rescues 3 girls in Edo

AFTER several weeks of surveillance, operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Benin Zonal Command, arrested a 33-year- old man, Monday Ugbo, for human trafficking. A press statement made available to Nigerian Pilot by the Head, Press and Public Relations, NAPTIP, Josiah Emerole, at the weekend, said the three […]

