NAPTIP arrests notorious human trafficker, rescues 3 victims

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Sunday said it has arrested a notorious human trafficker and rescued three victims from his residence in Benin. Mr Josiah Emerole, the Head, Press and Public Relations, NAPTIP, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. Emerole disclosed that the 33-year-old man, Monday Ugbo, was nabbed after several weeks of surveillance by the operatives of the agency.

