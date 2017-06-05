NARTO Commends Judiciary, As Court Directs NURTW To Vacate 9 Motor Parks

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

The chairman, National Association Of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Keffi branch in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Maiwada Sidi, has urged the members of National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area to obey court order by vacating its claimed nine parks in the interest of peace.

Sidi made the call on Monday when speaking with newsmen in Keffi, Keffi local government area of the state

LEADERSHIP recalls that on June 1, the High court 2, Keffi ordered members of NURTW in the area to vacate nine parks its allegedly forcefully took over from NARTO.

Sidi commended the Judiciary for being the last hope of a common man, adding that the judgment in its favour has proof that no man is above the law.

Sidi said,: “It is was on September 28thand October 7th, 2016 that members of the NURTW destroyed our nine parks, destroyed our cars and took over our operational basis and even harassed, manhandled and beat our members and that is why we reported the matter to the court”.

“It is on this note that on December, 13th, 2016, our lawyer, Barrister Abel Samuel filed a case before High court 2 Keffi supported with 30 paragraphs affidavit duly sworn by me”.

“In summary, after listening to argument from both sides, the judge, Barr. Samuel Ayiwulu ordered that the harrassement, beating up and physically manhandling of our members as well as preventing NARTO from carrying out their lawful activities are unlawful.

“The Judge also ordered that members of NURTW should vacate our nine parks and allow our members to carry out lawful activities and awarded the cost of N50, 000 in favour of NARTO and against the defendant.

“It is in view of this, I want to call on the member of the NURTW to obey the court ruling and ordered in the interest of peace as violation of directive from a competent court of Law is a serious offence in the Nigeria constitution.

The NARTO chairman urged its membersto continue to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities in the interest of peace and National development.

Also speaking, Bar.Abel Samuel, who represents NARTO in the court, urged members of the NURTW to also obey the court judgment in the interest of peace and National development.

“One of the issues we wanted the court is to determine whether NARTO has the right to operate within its parks in Keffi and its environs.

“At the end of the day on June 1,2017, the court gave judgment in NARTO favour as the court judgment was for NURTW to vacate NARTO operational areas immediately and up till the moment they have not comply with the court order,” he said.

