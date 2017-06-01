Nas On Trump: ‘We All Know A Racist Is In Office’ – HuffPost
|
HuffPost
|
Nas On Trump: 'We All Know A Racist Is In Office'
HuffPost
The hip-hop veteran penned an open letter expressing his thoughts on President Donald Trump. By Brennan Williams. Getty. The 43-year-old says he has no intention of indulging in the current state of American politics.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!