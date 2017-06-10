NASA chiefs demand quick voters register clean-up after KPMG audit

The Star, Kenya

NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Musalia Mudavadi during their tour of Makueni county, June 10, 2017. /DENNIS KAVISU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA chiefs have put the IEBC on notice over the cleaning of the …



and more »