Tribe: The only real issue in the August 8 polls – The Standard
|
Daily Nation
|
Tribe: The only real issue in the August 8 polls
The Standard
The wise men of ancient times have told us that you can never step twice in the same river. About 500 BC Heraclitus, a pre-Socratic Greek philosopher, famously said even if you step into the waters at exactly the same point as you did only a few …
Kenya's increasingly competitive election is at risk of being rigged
Kenyan politics has no cause beyond the capture of power
Julie Gichuru badly attacked after sharing who she will choose between NASA and Jubilee
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!