Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasa wants ballot contract to Dubai company revoked – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Nasa wants ballot contract to Dubai company revoked
Daily Nation
Nasa co-principals Moses Wetang'ula (left) and Musalia Mudavadi (centre) listen to Siaya Senator James Orengo in Lavington, Nairobi on June 14, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
NASA wants IEBC bosses out and ballot tender cancelledThe Standard
Jubilee, Nasa lock horns over ballot tenderK24 TV
Uhuru has to be seen to do the right thing at all timesThe Star, Kenya
KDRTV –Bloomberg
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.