Nasarawa Dep Gov Declares Intention For President Of Karate Federation

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Nasarawa state deputy governor, Hon. Silas Agara, has formally declared his intention to vie for the office of the president of the Karate Federation of Nigeria.

This was contained in statement signed by the deputy governor and made available to newsmen in Lafia yesterday.

Agara said given his experience in sports administration, he stands to add value to karate sport in which Nigeria has innumerable talents.

He explained that: “As a seasoned sports administrator, I hope to bring my wealth of experience to bear in the task of repositioning the Karate Federation for improved performance if, and when elected”.

He maintained that: “With the Federation’s elections billed to take place on Tuesday, 13th June, 2017at Abuja, I call on delegates to support my aspiration by voting for a new dawn for the Karate Federation.”

The deputy governor noted with concern that he dwindling fortunes of the federation over the years has remained a cause for serious concern, stressing that there is the need to effect the desired change both in leadership and approach.

“My leadership will strive to bridge the gap of sponsorship, training and consistent exposure by ensuring participation at major competitions at the local, sub-regional, continental and international levels” he promised.

Agara also commendef the federal ministry of Youth and Sports Development for ensuring that a level playing ground is provided for the conduct of elections into all the Sports Federations in the country.

The post Nasarawa Dep Gov Declares Intention For President Of Karate Federation appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

