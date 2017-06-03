Nasarawa Government Honours Adenuga

Renowned TV Producer and Chairman of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr. Wale Adenuga, MFR, was honoured by the Nasarawa State Government at the maiden edition of ‘Nollywood Iconic Personalities Award’, which took place on May 5, 2017 at Ta’al Conference Hall in Lafia.

The event was an opportunity for the Nasarawa State Government to recognise several individuals from different parts of Nigeria, who have made positive impact by helping to build the Film and TV Industry.

Mr. Wale Adenuga received this award alongside Zeb Ejiro, Tunde Kelani, Teco Benson, Sani Muazu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Hilda Dokubo, Magaji Mijiyanwa, Pete Edochie and a few other selected prominent personalities.

Over the years, Wale Adenuga has established several award-winning platforms which have greatly improved the quality of the Nigerian TV and Film industry. These include the TV Dramas- SuperStory and This Life; TV Comedy- Papa Ajasco & Reloaded; Children’s TV Show- Nnenna & Friends; the 24-hour family entertainment channel- wapTV; and the Government-accredited PEFTI Film Institute.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

