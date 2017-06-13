NASS: Legislative Aides Protest Death of Colleague, Unpaid Salaries

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURUKA ISAH,

The National Assembly Legislative Aides yesterday staged a protest over the death of colleague who died as result of inability to raise N165, 000 medical bill.

The aides who stormed the Upper and Lower chambers of the assembly are protesting several months of unpaid salaries, nonpayment of duty tour allowance (DTA) and quarterly training allowances.

LEADERSHIP reports that Mr. Hassan Abiodun popularly called Italo, a legislate aide attached to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yusuf Lasun, died last Saturday, June 9, 2017 at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

The protest disrupted plenary session. In reaction to the demonstration, the lawmakers quickly entered into a closed- door session to discuss the matter.

Senate President Bukola Saraki explained that the session became imperative to “discuss issues bordering on the management of the senate.”

The late Abiodun, it was gathered died as a result of severe apendixciatis and due to failure to raise money to undergo a surgical operation.

Speaking to newsmen, leader of the protesters, Barrister Fudugba Dayo explained that the demonstration was informed due to shabby welfare condition of legislative aides in the National Assembly.

Addressing the protesters, Saraki assured that the national assembly will quickly address the matter. He was represented by the deputy chief of staff, Gbenga Makonjuola.

