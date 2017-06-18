Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASS to build 6000 housing units with local materials for staff – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

NASS to build 6000 housing units with local materials for staff
The Nation Newspaper
Dr Beni Goka, Executive Director, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, says the association is embarking on construction of 6,000 housing unit with local materials for staff in Abuja. He made this known in an …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.