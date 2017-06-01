Pages Navigation Menu

Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna Appear in Major Lazer’s New EP – Okayafrica

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Okayafrica

Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna Appear in Major Lazer's New EP
Major Lazer just released a surprise EP called Know No Better—and it has its own surprises too. South African rapper Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, dancehall artist Patoranking and Jidenna are all featured on the project. The four
