Nasty incident in the life of Fr Chris

Some people are of the mistaken conclusion that tribute is reserved for only the dead. The truth is that tribute is also paid on departed souls as well as on worthy persons while they live. And so, I’m paying a special tribute to Christian Ndubueze Dadio Anyanwu, a Catholic Priest who, from all we can […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

