National Assembly has the right to tamper with budget – Yakubu Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday said the National Assembly has powers to introduce new projects to the federal budget, or remove proposed items. Mr. Dogara stated this while responding to a motion on matters of privilege moved by Lawal Abubakar (APC – Adamawa) at the plenary on Thursday. The motion …

The post National Assembly has the right to tamper with budget – Yakubu Dogara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

