National Assembly members to acquire N50million flats in Abuja

Members of the National Assembly are reportedly subscribing to a mortgage facility, that will see each lawmaker pay N2.5million every month. According to the Punch, the Reps are purchasing the flats in an estate close to Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja at N50 million each. Payment for each unit will be spread over 20 months. […]

