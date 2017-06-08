Pages Navigation Menu

National Assembly seeks reduction of Hajj fares – Daily Trust

National Assembly seeks reduction of Hajj fares
The National Assembly yesterday has urged the Federal Government to immediately direct the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to review downward the N1.5 million announced for this year's Hajj. The resolution was sequel to a motion …
Senate investigates N1.5m Hajj fares, 'forced' feeding policyVanguard
Senate seeks review of 2017 Hajj fareThe Nation Newspaper
No going back on N1.5m Hajj fare – NAHCONP.M. News
