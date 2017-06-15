Pages Navigation Menu

National Association Presidents

1) Table Tennis-                 Tikon Ishiaku

2) Darts-                                 Hassan Haruna

3) Sailing/Canoeing/

Rowing-                                 Francis Porbeni

4) Golf-                                   Olagunsoye Oyinlola

5) Scrabble-                            Souliman Gore

6) Cycling-                             Giandomenico Massari

7) Wresting                            Daniel Igali.

8 Basketball                            Ahmadu Kida

9) Volleyball                           Musa Nimrod-

10) Gymnastics.                Kelvin Erhuwunse

11)Athletics                            Ibrahim Gusau

12) Karate                               Silas Agara

13) Badminton                       Francis Orbih

14) Handball                         Sam Oche

15)Cricket                              Prof Adam Yahaya

16) Hockey                            Abdul Ningi

17) Shooting                          Lonsdale Adeoye

18) Taekwondo                      Margaret Binga

19) Tennis                              Dayo Akindoju

20) Boxing                             Kenneth Minimah

21) Aquatics                           Fatayi Williams

22) Judo                                  Prince Timothy Nsirim

23) Weightlifting                   Mohd Yahaya

24) Deafsports                        Usman Ahmed

25) Scrabble                           Gora Suleiman

 

