National Association Presidents
1) Table Tennis- Tikon Ishiaku
2) Darts- Hassan Haruna
3) Sailing/Canoeing/
Rowing- Francis Porbeni
4) Golf- Olagunsoye Oyinlola
5) Scrabble- Souliman Gore
6) Cycling- Giandomenico Massari
7) Wresting Daniel Igali.
8 Basketball Ahmadu Kida
9) Volleyball Musa Nimrod-
10) Gymnastics. Kelvin Erhuwunse
11)Athletics Ibrahim Gusau
12) Karate Silas Agara
13) Badminton Francis Orbih
14) Handball Sam Oche
15)Cricket Prof Adam Yahaya
16) Hockey Abdul Ningi
17) Shooting Lonsdale Adeoye
18) Taekwondo Margaret Binga
19) Tennis Dayo Akindoju
20) Boxing Kenneth Minimah
21) Aquatics Fatayi Williams
22) Judo Prince Timothy Nsirim
23) Weightlifting Mohd Yahaya
24) Deafsports Usman Ahmed
25) Scrabble Gora Suleiman
