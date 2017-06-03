National hero Ndlovu’s body arrives for burial – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
National hero Ndlovu's body arrives for burial
The Herald
Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of National Hero Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu at Manyame Airbase in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu). Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter The body of national hero Cde Naison …
Speaker slams corrupt politicians
Ndlovu's Body Arrives For Burial
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!