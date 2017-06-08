National Human Rights Commission faults Arewa’s ejection of Igbos

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has faulted the reported statement attributed to some Northern youth groups that all Igbos residing in the northern part of the country should vacate before October 1st, 2017. Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah in a statement on Thursday said the‎ quit notice was provocative and […]

National Human Rights Commission faults Arewa’s ejection of Igbos

