National Sports Federations elections hold from 9am today

The National Sports Federations elections into positions of Federations’ Presidents and Vice Presidents will hold from 9 am today at the National Stadium Abuja. Thirty-one National Sports Federations will be taking part in the exercise.

According to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, apart from the transition of the old tradition where 13 persons were appointed into the boards, the expansion of the electoral college from 13 to 54 presents its unique challenges.

He said: “If a process is fair, transparent and credible, both winners and losers will have a sense of victory. So, I charge you all to ensure that we achieve our collective objectives of delivering a fair, transparent and credible election,

Meanwhile, a 7-man Elections Appeals Committee was also inaugurated on Monday to preside over appeals , petitions and complaints of aggrieved contestants with justice and fairness.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Abdulrazak Salau also pledged on behalf of the members, to live up to the task assigned to them.

In line with the Olympic Charter, all National Sports Federations are to serve for a period of 4 years.

