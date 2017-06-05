National Teachers Institute Notice On Extension Of 2017 Course Registration.

The National teachers Institute hereby inform the general public that 2017 Admission and Registration into all programmes and courses of the institution is still open until June 30th 2017. Interested Candidates apply and register for NCE, ADE, Bachelors Degree and PGDE through the new Portal of the Institute at my.nti.edu.ng. The general public is invited …

