National U-20s, 18s Athletics Tourney Guns Off In Abuja

The National U-20 & U18 Athletics Championships would get off today on the tartan tracks of the National Stadium, Abuja.

The tourney, the brain-child of grassroots athletes’ discovery initiative, Making of Champions (MoC) and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) would end tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

According to a statement made available to leadership by the founder and chief executive officer of the MoC, Bimbo Akanni, the tournament would kick-off its mission to discover and develop young talents in Nigeria that will represent and win medals for the nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond.

According to Akanni, MoC could not possibly have had the means to sponsor a national competition without support of our lead sponsors for 2017, Eroton Exploration & Production and, as such they have also been installed as the lead sponsors for the today’s meet.

Akanni said MoC decided to step in, seeing as the event had been postponed for the first time in five years, since April and did not augur well for athletics.

This weekend would serve as the last-chance for athletes to qualify for and be selected to represent Nigeria at the African Junior Championships in Algeria.

The post National U-20s, 18s Athletics Tourney Guns Off In Abuja appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

