National Universities Commission to introduce new curriculum

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A  curriculum of programmes to be used for the proposed West African Institute of Migration Studies will be established in Toga, Kebbi State by the National Universities Commission. This was disclosed by the NUC Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, during a meeting with the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, in Abuja. The meeting …

