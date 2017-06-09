National Youth Employment Agency Bill passes second reading

THE BILL FOR an Act to Repeal the National Directorate of Employment Act Cap 28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and to establish the National Youth Employment and Development Agency Act 2017 to provide for the promotion, coordination and employment of youths in Nigeria and for other matters connected therewith yesterday passed through […]

