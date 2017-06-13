Navalny leads youthful protest looking to make a difference in Putin’s Russia – CNN International
|
CNN International
|
Navalny leads youthful protest looking to make a difference in Putin's Russia
CNN International
(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has 30 days to ponder his next political move from prison after being found guilty of calling repeatedly for unlawful protests. The protest leader is one of almost 1,400 people detained during mass …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!