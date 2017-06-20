Navy Captain charged with N90m fraud

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

A 63-year-old retired Navy Captain, Jerry Ogbonna, was, yesterday, charged before an Ikeja high court for allegedly defrauding two banks of N90 million.

Ogbonna was arraigned alongside his company before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for also allegedly defrauding a bank of N45 million between April and August 2012.

The Navy Captain, alongside his company, also within the period, allegedly defrauded a second generation bank while claiming that the money was meant for mobilisation fee for the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

Ogbonna, who is facing a two-count charge of stealing and fraud, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ipaye ordered him to be remanded in EFCC custody before adjourning the matter till July 4 and 5 for trial.

The post Navy Captain charged with N90m fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

