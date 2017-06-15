Pages Navigation Menu

Navy redeploy senior officers – Daily Trust

Navy redeploy senior officers
In line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas' effort to reposition the Nigerian Navy, 21 senior officers were redeployed on Thursday to head different formations and commands. The Director, Naval Information, Capt. Suleiman
