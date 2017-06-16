NBA appoints Prof Odinkalu SPIDEL chairman

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has appointed Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the association’s Section of Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL.

A statement by NBA President, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, yesterday, said Odinkalu, a former Chairman, Human Rights Commission, NHRC, will work with members of his committee for a period of six weeks and organise an election for a new leadership for SPIDEL.

Mahmoud said, “I am pleased to inform you that you have been appointed Chairman of the Steering Committee, NBA SPIDEL.

“ Your appointment is in line with the provisions of Article 1X (b) of the uniform bye law of Sections, Institutes and Fora. The mandate of your committee is to administer the affairs of the forum for a period of six weeks and to take steps to organise election for a new leadership of the Section.

“Other members assigned to your committee are Mrs Joy Obanigwe, Esohe Uwaigbe, Idayat Hassan, Ikeazor Akaraiwe, Olukunle Edun, Abigail Waya, Idris Bawa and Dotun Olatunji.”

The post NBA appoints Prof Odinkalu SPIDEL chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

