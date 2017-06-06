Why implementation of digital switch-over policy is slow – DG NBC, Modibbo- Kawu – Daily Post Nigeria
Why implementation of digital switch-over policy is slow – DG NBC, Modibbo- Kawu
The Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo- Kawu, has said the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting in the country is slow due to the cost of procuring the equipment needed. He said this during the launch …
NBC Launches Digital Switchover In Ilorin
