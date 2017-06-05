Pages Navigation Menu

NBC Spends N$26m on 620000 Set-up Boxes for Nigerian Homes – THISDAY Newspapers

NBC Spends N$26m on 620000 Set-up Boxes for Nigerian Homes
The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Modibo Kawu, on Monday said that the commission has expended the sum of $26 million to procure 620,000 set-up boxes for Nigerian homes, adding that the procurement is part of …
