Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBC to extend digital switchover to six more states – TVC News

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TVC News

NBC to extend digital switchover to six more states
TVC News
Image result for digital switch over The National Broadcasting Commission says it is ready to take the broadcast digital switchover to six more States next month. Director General of the Commission, Ishaq Modibo Kawu said Kwara, Enugu, Osun, Delta, …
Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBCGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.