NBS ranks Lagos and Abuja, states with the highest crime rate

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that the FCT and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016. The NBS stated this in a Crime Statistics: Reported by Type and State in 2016 and posted on the bureau’s website on Tuesday in Abuja. According to the bureau, the FCT and Lagos …

