NCAA promises to ensure compliance with executive order at airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has put in place adequate measures to ensure full and sustained compliance with the Federal Government’s Executive Order (EO) at our airports.

Yemi Osinbajo, the acting president, recently signed three far-reaching orders to ease business, fast track budget submissions and promote made in Nigeria goods.

On the ease of business, particularly within the airports and aviation-related businesses, Muhtar Usman, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has directed all Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) to monitor the level of compliance with the Executive Order (EO) alongside their statutory oversight responsibilities at the airports as enshrined in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015 [Nig.CARs 2015]

In a statement issued to BusinessDay, by Sam Adurogboye, general manager, Public Relations all aviation parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (Nimet) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have since commenced compliance to the order.

Adurogboye said that on its part, NCAA has prepared a standard document outlining its core functions and services, appropriate charges, fees, licenses, waivers and other tax-related processes in adherence to the Executive Order (EO).

The schedule contains mode of communication of official decisions to the various applicants for our sundry services. This information, together with other vital information, for ease of doing business in Nigerian aviation sector are contained in the official website of the NCAA.

The Federal Government has handed down this order with the view to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy that impedes business activities at our airports.

In addition, he said it will improve safety, security and facilitation of passengers within and around the airport.

IFEOMA OKEKE

