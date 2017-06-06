NCAA to ensure full compliance with FG’s executive order at airports – The Nation Newspaper
NCAA to ensure full compliance with FG's executive order at airports
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Tuesday that it had put in place measures to ensure full and sustained compliance with the Federal Government's Executive Order at airports in the country. The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA …
NCAA promises to ensure compliance with executive order at airports
