NCAA to ensure full compliance with FG’s executive order at airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Tuesday that it had put in place measures to ensure full and sustained compliance with the Federal Government’s Executive Order at airports in the country.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said the agency’s Director General, Capt. Muhtar Usman, had directed all Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) to monitor the level of compliance with the order.

Adurogboye said this was alongside their statutory oversight responsibilities at the airports, as enshrined in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015 (Nig.CARs 2015).

“All aviation parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (Nimet) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have since commenced compliance to the order.

“On its part, NCAA has prepared a standard document outlining its core functions and services, appropriate charges, fees, licences, waivers and other tax-related processes, in adherence to the order.

“The schedule contains mode of communication of official decisions to the various applicants for our sundry services,’’ Adurogboye said in the statement issued in Lagos.

According to him, this information, together with other vital information, for ease of doing business in the Nigerian aviation sector are contained in the official website of the NCAA.

He said the federal government had handed down the order with the view to eliminate the unnecessary bureaucracy that impedes business activities at Nigeria’s airports.

Adurogboye added that it would improve safety, security and facilitation of passengers within and around the airports.

He said the NCAA director general was in constant discussions with the heads of aviation agencies to ensure sustained adherence to the order by the agencies and continuous surveillance by the regulatory authority.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on May 18 signed three far-reaching executive orders expected to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made in Nigeria products.

The post NCAA to ensure full compliance with FG’s executive order at airports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

