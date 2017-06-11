NCAA trains safety Inspectors on airworthiness

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has trained 20 Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) and endorsed Government Safety Inspectors (GSI) on airworthiness course approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the course was to ensure that airworthiness inspectors develop additional proficiency in the processes and procedures of certificating an applicant for Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) and Air Operators Certificate (AOC).

According to him, the course held between May 15 to June 2, covers the five phases of the certification process and the airworthiness Inspector’s role in each phase.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Chicago Convention on ICAO and it is expedient for NCAA to implement the ICAO’s eight critical elements on safety,“he said.

Adurogboye said this was part of efforts of the regulatory authority to establish, implement and sustain an effective safety oversight system in the aviation industry in Nigeria.

He said NCAA would continuously embark on human capacity building through effective professional development and relevant training.

Adurogboye said the course would enhance safety and security of air transport in the country.

He added that the process of obtaining certification from NCAA was now robust, seamless and in real time.

The post NCAA trains safety Inspectors on airworthiness appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

