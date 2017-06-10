Pages Navigation Menu

NCAC will invest N300m BOI loan on artists – DG

Chief Segun Runsewe, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), says the recently acquired N300 million loan from the Bank of Industry will be invested on artists. Runsewe told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that this was to create employment for youths across the country. “We are going to invest the money in artists, marketing and others, so that we can build a strong cultural pace for Nigeria.

