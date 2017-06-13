NCC advocates responsible, ethical use of social media

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on social media users to use the platforms responsibly and ethically.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos, during the maiden edition of CKN News Annual Public Lecture.

The lecture was entitled: ”Role of the Social Media in the Socio-Economic and Political Development of Nigeria”.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr Tony Ojobo, said that Nigerians should take advantage of the platforms to exchange information and participate in the political, social and economic processes of the country.

He said that the participation should be in ways that promote peace and enable the building of a more united and prosperous nation.

Danbatta said that the commission was technologically neutral in its regulatory role and would not regulate social media usage.

According to him, the Cybercrimes Act 2015 has defined offences associated with social media use and stipulates punishments for breaches.

“All citizens should be mindful of the law in their use of social media networks,” he said.

Danbatta said that the regulatory body had auctioned several data frequencies and re-farmed others to ensure that Nigerians continue to have access to data.

He said that this would enable them participate actively in the digital economy and sustain the exponential social, economic and political gains that the social media and the internet had facilitated for the society.

Danbatta said that the commission would continue to engage all stakeholders in the telecommunications industry – central among which were the consumers, in order to improve the quality of regulation.

He said that such engagement with stakeholders would also enhance the quality of consumer experience.

