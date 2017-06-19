NCC holds ‘Consumer Conversation’ in Yenagoa

The people of Yenagoa, Capital City of Bayelsa State, recently received the team from the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, Zonal Office from Port Harcourt in another edition of the Consumer Conversation. This is a key component of the ongoing 2017 Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer campaign, launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission at its […]

NCC holds ‘Consumer Conversation’ in Yenagoa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

