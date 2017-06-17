Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC: Over 16 million Nigerians are on Facebook, highest in Africa

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIA’S 16 million Facebook users represents the highest in Africa, says Umar Danbatta, vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Danbatta said this in a keynote address at the maiden lecture of CKN News in Lagos, where he spoke on the role of social media in the economic, political and social development of Nigeria. Describing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.